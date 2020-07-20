Why has Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) dropped -1.05% in last trading?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE: AVAL) is -45.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.32 and a high of $8.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVAL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.96% off the consensus price target high of $6.63 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.42% higher than the price target low of $5.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.71, the stock is 3.95% and 6.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -28.05% off its SMA200. AVAL registered -41.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6303 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.8258.

The stock witnessed a 3.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.21%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.45. Distance from 52-week low is 41.87% and -47.21% from its 52-week high.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $1.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.90% in year-over-year returns.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL), with institutional investors hold 19.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.11B, and float is at 192.54M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 19.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 31.8 million shares valued at $139.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.97% of the AVAL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 11.87 million shares valued at $51.97 million to account for 15.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. which holds 2.89 million shares representing 3.73% and valued at over $12.68 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.43% of the shares totaling 1.88 million with a market value of $8.25 million.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -19.48% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -92.64% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.23.