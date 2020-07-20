Why should you buy stock in Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO)?

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) is -19.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $10.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCCO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $4.09, the stock is 19.41% and 32.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 30.82% off its SMA200. TCCO registered 54.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3632 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1796.

The stock witnessed a 8.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.14%, and is 27.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.00% over the week and 10.85% over the month.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $7.69M and $5.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.79% and -61.01% from its 52-week high.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) Analyst Forecasts

Technical Communications Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.60% this year.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO), with 383k shares held by insiders accounting for 20.70% while institutional investors hold 3.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.85M, and float is at 1.47M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 2.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20218.0 shares valued at $42174.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.09% of the TCCO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 1580.0 shares valued at $3295.0 to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 1000.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $2086.0, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 1000.0 with a market value of $2086.0.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading -29.46% down over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -19.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -59.74% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 7460.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.