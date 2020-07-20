WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) is -25.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $8.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The WOW stock was last observed hovering at around $5.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.50, the stock is -1.07% and -5.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -7.93% off its SMA200. WOW registered -25.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.80.

The stock witnessed a -11.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.14%, and is 4.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $474.93M and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.76 and Fwd P/E is 10.32. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.74% and -32.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WideOpenWest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $284.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Top Institutional Holders

148 institutions hold shares in WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW), with 3.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.10% while institutional investors hold 86.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.04M, and float is at 51.51M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 82.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Crestview Partners III GP, L.P. with over 31.31 million shares valued at $149.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 36.13% of the WOW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Co., LLC with 9.37 million shares valued at $44.62 million to account for 10.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.31 million shares representing 4.98% and valued at over $20.53 million, while Private Management Group, Inc. holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 3.66 million with a market value of $17.41 million.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Elder Teresa L, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Elder Teresa L bought 7,202 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $6.94 per share for a total of $49988.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.63 million shares.

WideOpenWest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Elder Teresa L (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 26,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $3.82 per share for $99987.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.62 million shares of the WOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Elder Teresa L (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 12,672 shares at an average price of $5.92 for $75018.0. The insider now directly holds 1,054,188 shares of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW).