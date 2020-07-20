Will Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is 126.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $8.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The SQNS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.47% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.79, the stock is 3.62% and 16.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.96% at the moment leaves the stock 48.74% off its SMA200. SQNS registered 82.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.33.

The stock witnessed a 21.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.68%, and is -14.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.66% over the week and 8.38% over the month.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) has around 208 employees, a market worth around $208.79M and $30.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 304.17% and -18.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.00%).

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sequans Communications S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 64.00% year-over-year.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS), with institutional investors hold 48.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.94M, and float is at 5.38M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 48.81% of the Float.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) that is trading 38.39% up over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 3.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -52.67% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.