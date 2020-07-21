A peek at CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX): Who has invested in It?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) is 3.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.60 and a high of $15.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTMX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.39% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.57, the stock is 1.44% and -5.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 11.06% off its SMA200. CTMX registered -26.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.17.

The stock witnessed a 1.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.91%, and is -1.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has around 158 employees, a market worth around $388.31M and $77.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -97.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.39% and -44.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-216.20%).

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $48.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 121.00% year-over-year.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Top Institutional Holders

179 institutions hold shares in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.30% while institutional investors hold 86.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.72M, and float is at 41.01M with Short Float at 7.73%. Institutions hold 84.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.94 million shares valued at $30.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.58% of the CTMX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 3.92 million shares valued at $30.08 million to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perceptive Advisors Llc which holds 3.25 million shares representing 7.09% and valued at over $24.96 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 6.04% of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $21.26 million.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCarthy Sean A., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that McCarthy Sean A. sold 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84306.0 shares.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -0.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 62.15% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.49.