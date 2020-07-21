Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) is 31.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $3.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMBO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $270.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.04% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.04% higher than the price target low of $270.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.60, the stock is 32.28% and 28.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -4.21% at the moment leaves the stock 31.81% off its SMA200. AMBO registered -46.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9095 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0634.

The stock witnessed a 22.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.35%, and is 23.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.00% over the week and 16.60% over the month.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has around 1694 employees, a market worth around $49.24M and $79.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.36% and -28.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.20%).

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -312.80% this year.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), with institutional investors hold 0.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.79M, and float is at 7.50M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 0.54% of the Float.