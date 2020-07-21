Analysts suggest MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) could spike 50.48% in a year

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) is 27.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.65 and a high of $126.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The MYOK stock was last observed hovering at around $91.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54% off its average median price target of $133.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.48% off the consensus price target high of $188.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 23.06% higher than the price target low of $121.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.10, the stock is -2.74% and -5.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 31.37% off its SMA200. MYOK registered 73.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.50.

The stock witnessed a -7.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.34%, and is 2.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 118.29% and -26.29% from its 52-week high.

MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MyoKardia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.49.The EPS is expected to shrink by -249.90% this year.

MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK), with 1.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.79% while institutional investors hold 112.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.57M, and float is at 45.40M with Short Float at 11.24%. Institutions hold 107.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.99 million shares valued at $327.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.97% of the MYOK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.13 million shares valued at $193.6 million to account for 8.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.03 million shares representing 8.64% and valued at over $189.02 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.69% of the shares totaling 3.59 million with a market value of $168.23 million.

MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GIANAKAKOS ANASTASIOS, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that GIANAKAKOS ANASTASIOS sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $93.98 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19122.0 shares.

MyoKardia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that CRANSTON MARY B (Director) sold a total of 21,629 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $96.60 per share for $2.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MYOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, CRANSTON MARY B (Director) disposed off 371 shares at an average price of $98.68 for $36611.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK).

MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -0.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.12% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.54.