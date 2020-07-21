Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) Is Down -31.43% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ANCN) is -31.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $4.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The ANCN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is -28.92% and -22.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -29.21% off its SMA200. ANCN registered -77.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -39.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3326 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1132.

The stock witnessed a -40.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.00%, and is 11.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.42% over the week and 14.05% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 86.91% and -78.81% from its 52-week high.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) Analyst Forecasts

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.10% this year.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.97% while institutional investors hold 34.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.42M, and float is at 3.08M with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 27.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 0.37 million shares valued at $0.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.40% of the ANCN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 0.16 million shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 6.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. which holds 26087.0 shares representing 1.09% and valued at over $20504.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 2183.0 with a market value of $1715.0.