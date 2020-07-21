Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) turns bullish with gain of 0.03 points

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) is -4.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $4.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The ANIX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $3.13, the stock is 10.33% and 29.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 8.05% off its SMA200. ANIX registered -28.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5926 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5444.

The stock witnessed a 30.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.72%, and is 3.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.48% over the week and 10.88% over the month.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $70.99M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 135.34% and -37.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-228.70%).

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.90% this year.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.89% while institutional investors hold 7.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.52M, and float is at 21.69M with Short Float at 6.08%. Institutions hold 6.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.67 million shares valued at $1.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.84% of the ANIX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 0.34 million shares valued at $0.54 million to account for 1.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.1 million shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.34% of the shares totaling 79981.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Titterton Lewis H jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Titterton Lewis H jr bought 24,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $2.27 per share for a total of $55615.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Titterton Lewis H jr (Director) bought a total of 31,083 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $2.27 per share for $70558.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.96 million shares of the ANIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, KUMAR AMIT (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.03 for $40600.0. The insider now directly holds 234,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX).