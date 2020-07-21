Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) makes 12.78% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) is -6.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.94 and a high of $14.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The APVO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $8.56, the stock is 7.94% and 26.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 9.18% at the moment leaves the stock 22.93% off its SMA200. APVO registered -29.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.26.

The stock witnessed a 45.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.76%, and is 12.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.57% over the week and 11.85% over the month.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $26.79M and $32.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 190.74% and -40.06% from its 52-week high.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.05 with sales reaching $260k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -97.50% year-over-year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO), with 261.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.08% while institutional investors hold 47.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.27M, and float is at 2.98M with Short Float at 6.51%. Institutions hold 44.11% of the Float.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maddux Randy Joe, the company’s SVP Operations, CMO. SEC filings show that Maddux Randy Joe bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $0.76 per share for a total of $19000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that El-Hibri Fuad (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $0.76 per share for $75520.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.12 million shares of the APVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, El-Hibri Fuad (Board of Directors) acquired 55,015 shares at an average price of $0.83 for $45861.0. The insider now directly holds 1,024,536 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO).

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 17.39% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 59.45% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 78510.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.