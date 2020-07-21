Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is -40.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.70 and a high of $95.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The BOH stock was last observed hovering at around $57.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.19% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.97% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.86, the stock is -4.11% and -7.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -25.06% off its SMA200. BOH registered -30.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.84.

The stock witnessed a -10.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.34%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has around 2094 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $586.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.37 and Fwd P/E is 13.97. Profit margin for the company is 34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.76% and -40.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $166.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Top Institutional Holders

371 institutions hold shares in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH), with 723.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.81% while institutional investors hold 77.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.68M, and float is at 39.29M with Short Float at 5.65%. Institutions hold 76.38% of the Float.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Erickson John C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Erickson John C bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $56.26 per share for a total of $28131.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4450.0 shares.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Erickson John C (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $58.66 per share for $29328.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3950.0 shares of the BOH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 23, TANABE BARBARA J (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $58.97 for $58970.0. The insider now directly holds 10,827 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH).

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) that is trading -52.31% down over the past 12 months. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is -25.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.45% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.3.