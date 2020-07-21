Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) on Track to Reach $7.00 in a Year

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) is 12.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $8.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The CASA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -15.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.62, the stock is 7.87% and 7.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 9.81% off its SMA200. CASA registered -30.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3891 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9632.

The stock witnessed a 2.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.52%, and is 9.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) has around 997 employees, a market worth around $379.44M and $330.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.35. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.73% and -42.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Casa Systems Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $76.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -172.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.60% year-over-year.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in Casa Systems Inc. (CASA), with 21.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.37% while institutional investors hold 92.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.99M, and float is at 27.25M with Short Float at 8.87%. Institutions hold 68.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Summit Partners, L.P. with over 34.12 million shares valued at $119.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 41.09% of the CASA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 4.84 million shares valued at $16.93 million to account for 5.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.23 million shares representing 2.68% and valued at over $7.8 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 2.13 million with a market value of $7.45 million.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hayashi Michael T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hayashi Michael T bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $3.44 per share for a total of $10320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10061.0 shares.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) that is trading 9.72% up over the past 12 months. Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -13.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.29% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.97.