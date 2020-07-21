Celestica Inc. (CLS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is -13.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.63 and a high of $9.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.27% off the consensus price target high of $8.15 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -43.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is 6.04% and 9.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 6.69% off its SMA200. CLS registered 7.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.35.

The stock witnessed a 11.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.43%, and is 3.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) has around 24600 employees, a market worth around $933.65M and $5.77B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.61. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.86% and -23.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celestica Inc. (CLS) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celestica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $1.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in Celestica Inc. (CLS), with 1.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 81.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.00M, and float is at 108.97M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 80.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with over 20.98 million shares valued at $73.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.99% of the CLS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pzena Investment Management, LLC with 6.58 million shares valued at $23.03 million to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. which holds 3.45 million shares representing 3.13% and valued at over $12.09 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 2.96% of the shares totaling 3.27 million with a market value of $11.44 million.

Celestica Inc. (CLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading -18.09% down over the past 12 months. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 11.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.36% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.19.