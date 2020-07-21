Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) is 4.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.32 and a high of $21.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLLS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.14% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -63.0% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.93, the stock is 1.25% and 2.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 5.04% at the moment leaves the stock 22.14% off its SMA200. CLLS registered 17.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.27.

The stock witnessed a 13.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.32%, and is 8.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) has around 149 employees, a market worth around $766.51M and $71.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.95% and -18.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.60%).

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cellectis S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.74 with sales reaching $5.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 240.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 70.90% in year-over-year returns.

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in Cellectis S.A. (CLLS), with institutional investors hold 28.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.47M, and float is at 42.47M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 28.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.42 million shares valued at $22.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.69% of the CLLS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 1.55 million shares valued at $14.24 million to account for 3.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 1.41 million shares representing 3.31% and valued at over $12.93 million, while Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $11.88 million.

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) that is trading 120.79% up over the past 12 months. Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) is 33.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.95% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.