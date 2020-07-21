Check out this: Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) is on the verge of a huge rally

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) is 17.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.88 and a high of $89.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The DOOR stock was last observed hovering at around $85.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $90.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.32% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -12.69% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.52, the stock is 10.06% and 18.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 26.85% off its SMA200. DOOR registered 61.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.98.

The stock witnessed a 21.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.64%, and is 9.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $2.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.22 and Fwd P/E is 15.58. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.32% and -5.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Masonite International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.18 with sales reaching $489.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.30% year-over-year.

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in Masonite International Corporation (DOOR), with 360.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.47% while institutional investors hold 103.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.86M, and float is at 24.10M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 101.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.31 million shares valued at $109.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.46% of the DOOR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC with 2.21 million shares valued at $105.05 million to account for 9.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 1.92 million shares representing 7.84% and valued at over $90.94 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.15% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $82.95 million.

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paxton Robert. SEC filings show that Paxton Robert sold 3,195 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $71.36 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13491.0 shares.

Masonite International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Byrne Robert J (Director) sold a total of 11,383 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $88.41 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3446.0 shares of the DOOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Lewis Robert Edgar disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $88.27 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 19,944 shares of Masonite International Corporation (DOOR).

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is trading 28.65% up over the past 12 months. Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) is -48.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.3% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.