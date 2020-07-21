CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Volatility At 4.90%, Should You Add A Position?

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) is -61.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNXM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.40, the stock is -4.81% and -11.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -43.88% off its SMA200. CNXM registered -55.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.04.

The stock witnessed a -20.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.54%, and is 3.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.60 and Fwd P/E is 3.64. Profit margin for the company is 54.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.08% and -62.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNX Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $64.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.90% in year-over-year returns.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Top Institutional Holders

108 institutions hold shares in CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM), with 48.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.58% while institutional investors hold 66.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.80M, and float is at 38.68M with Short Float at 3.05%. Institutions hold 30.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 5.2 million shares valued at $42.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.79% of the CNXM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 3.26 million shares valued at $26.39 million to account for 3.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 2.69 million shares representing 3.00% and valued at over $21.81 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 2.49% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $18.13 million.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Minas Angela A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Minas Angela A sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 30 at a price of $7.70 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21656.0 shares.