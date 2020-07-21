Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is -40.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.00 and a high of $235.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The BAP stock was last observed hovering at around $128.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.26% off its average median price target of $576.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.84% off the consensus price target high of $891.30 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 75.95% higher than the price target low of $524.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.25, the stock is -5.61% and -10.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -28.73% off its SMA200. BAP registered -44.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $142.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $162.44.

The stock witnessed a -15.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.63%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) has around 38327 employees, a market worth around $11.94B and $3.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.45 and Fwd P/E is 9.41. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.99% and -46.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credicorp Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.19 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Top Institutional Holders

502 institutions hold shares in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP), with 28.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.26% while institutional investors hold 123.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.42M, and float is at 65.91M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 78.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 4.66 million shares valued at $667.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.94% of the BAP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.72 million shares valued at $532.9 million to account for 3.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.63 million shares representing 3.84% and valued at over $518.86 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 3.5 million with a market value of $501.08 million.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) that is trading -68.80% down over the past 12 months. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is -45.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.25% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.