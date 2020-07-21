Dissecting Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) is -27.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.65 and a high of $33.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The LORL stock was last observed hovering at around $19.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.4% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 79.4% higher than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.33, the stock is -2.74% and -3.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -4.23% at the moment leaves the stock -18.27% off its SMA200. LORL registered -31.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.42.

The stock witnessed a -8.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.95%, and is 4.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 72.18% and -44.93% from its 52-week high.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 700.00% this year.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL), with 250.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 97.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.93M, and float is at 11.75M with Short Float at 5.85%. Institutions hold 96.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MHR Fund Management, LLC with over 8.53 million shares valued at $138.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 39.81% of the LORL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. with 1.45 million shares valued at $23.54 million to account for 6.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.22 million shares representing 5.71% and valued at over $19.88 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $15.59 million.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) that is trading -35.44% down over the past 12 months. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is -20.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 46.79% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.