Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) picks momentum as shares rise 2.40%

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is -31.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $13.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLTH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $7.24, the stock is 1.28% and 17.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -0.58% off its SMA200. DLTH registered -44.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.34.

The stock witnessed a -0.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.91%, and is 2.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) has around 941 employees, a market worth around $238.99M and $611.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.92 and Fwd P/E is 15.24. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.19% and -45.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Analyst Forecasts

Duluth Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $118.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH), with 11.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.88% while institutional investors hold 64.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.37M, and float is at 19.28M with Short Float at 14.87%. Institutions hold 41.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.09 million shares valued at $4.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.71% of the DLTH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.81 million shares valued at $3.26 million to account for 2.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.63 million shares representing 2.15% and valued at over $2.54 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.14% of the shares totaling 0.63 million with a market value of $2.53 million.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Homolka David, the company’s SVP HR,Retail&Call Center Oper. SEC filings show that Homolka David bought 2,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 02 at a price of $3.40 per share for a total of $7386.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42498.0 shares.

Duluth Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that SCHLECHT STEPHEN L. (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 4,740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $10.27 per share for $48670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.16 million shares of the DLTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, SCHLECHT STEPHEN L. (Executive Chairman) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $9.99 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 8,151,705 shares of Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH).

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -36.03% down over the past 12 months. KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) is -15.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.06% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.53.