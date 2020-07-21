Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) is -33.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The FRGI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $6.60, the stock is 7.08% and -7.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -5.17% at the moment leaves the stock -19.66% off its SMA200. FRGI registered -40.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.68.

The stock witnessed a -2.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.38%, and is 13.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.69% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) has around 10480 employees, a market worth around $165.73M and $641.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.58. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.65% and -42.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.20%).

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $120.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -294.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.30% year-over-year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) Top Institutional Holders

160 institutions hold shares in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI), with 890.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.49% while institutional investors hold 110.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.52M, and float is at 22.16M with Short Float at 8.60%. Institutions hold 106.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with over 5.26 million shares valued at $21.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.81% of the FRGI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.34 million shares valued at $13.45 million to account for 11.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AREX Capital Management, LP which holds 2.51 million shares representing 8.96% and valued at over $10.1 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 8.26% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $9.31 million.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kinder Cheri, the company’s VP, CAO & Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Kinder Cheri sold 231 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $7.02 per share for a total of $1622.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21651.0 shares.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that DIPIETRO LOUIS (SVP, GC, CLO and Secretary) sold a total of 652 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $7.84 per share for $5111.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7022.0 shares of the FRGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Kinder Cheri (VP, CAO & Corporate Controller) disposed off 868 shares at an average price of $7.84 for $6804.0. The insider now directly holds 21,882 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI).

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 55.89% up over the past 12 months. Sysco Corporation (SYY) is -25.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.38% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.05.