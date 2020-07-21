Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FREQ Stock Is Going Next

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) is 23.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.17 and a high of $28.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The FREQ stock was last observed hovering at around $21.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.81% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.74% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.67, the stock is -3.77% and 6.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 16.31% off its SMA200. FREQ registered a loss of -12.48% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.02.

The stock witnessed a -2.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.10%, and is 5.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.55% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $670.25M and $36.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 94.00% and -24.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.40%).

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $6.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.60% year-over-year.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Top Institutional Holders

80 institutions hold shares in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ), with 4.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.07% while institutional investors hold 52.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.87M, and float is at 23.45M with Short Float at 18.09%. Institutions hold 44.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 3.03 million shares valued at $54.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.78% of the FREQ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RTW Investments LP with 2.07 million shares valued at $36.89 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Federated Hermes, Inc. which holds 1.42 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $25.23 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $21.49 million.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Loose Christopher R., the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Loose Christopher R. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $22.32 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Lucchino David L. (President and CEO) sold a total of 15,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $22.45 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the FREQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Loose Christopher R. (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $22.80 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 170,782 shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ).