Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is -22.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $14.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTES stock was last observed hovering at around $10.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -18.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.65, the stock is 4.99% and 5.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 1.45% off its SMA200. GTES registered 1.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.08.

The stock witnessed a -0.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.33%, and is 7.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $2.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.66 and Fwd P/E is 15.85. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.49% and -25.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $557.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 184.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.20% in year-over-year returns.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Top Institutional Holders

147 institutions hold shares in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), with 523.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 102.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.61M, and float is at 290.19M with Short Float at 0.50%. Institutions hold 102.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 245.78 million shares valued at $1.81 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 84.54% of the GTES Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 8.46 million shares valued at $62.4 million to account for 2.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cooke & Bieler, Inc which holds 6.51 million shares representing 2.24% and valued at over $48.05 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 2.18% of the shares totaling 6.35 million with a market value of $46.85 million.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blackstone Group Inc, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Group Inc bought 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $9.56 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.4 million shares.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $9.56 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.4 million shares of the GTES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $9.73 for $6811.0. The insider now directly holds 2,389,208 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES).