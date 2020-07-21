Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) – The 84.25% Upside Potential Remains

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) is -78.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $5.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The HNRG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.63, the stock is -4.43% and -13.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -63.64% off its SMA200. HNRG registered -88.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7561 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1333.

The stock witnessed a -23.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.50%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has around 915 employees, a market worth around $18.90M and $296.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.76. Profit margin for the company is -23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.52% and -89.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.00%).

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hallador Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $60.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -888.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.30% year-over-year.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG), with 3.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.60% while institutional investors hold 63.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.42M, and float is at 22.86M with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 55.85% of the Float.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wesley Charles Ray IV, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wesley Charles Ray IV bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 11 at a price of $3.48 per share for a total of $20861.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14347.0 shares.

Hallador Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that HARDIE DAVID C (Director) bought a total of 30,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $3.29 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the HNRG stock.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) that is trading -67.56% down over the past 12 months. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is -81.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.61% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.93.