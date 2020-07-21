Here are the top Institutional holders of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) is 7.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $1.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The VBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 48.4% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.29, the stock is 3.52% and 3.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 0.71% off its SMA200. VBLT registered -3.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2638 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3100.

The stock witnessed a 1.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.47%, and is 5.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $60.10M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.89% and -21.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.60%).

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $150k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.70% in year-over-year returns.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT), with 9.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.73% while institutional investors hold 31.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.10M, and float is at 35.63M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 22.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.38 million shares valued at $0.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.25% of the VBLT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 0.2 million shares valued at $0.27 million to account for 0.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CVI Holdings, LLC which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.61% and valued at over $0.25 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.48% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.2 million.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) that is trading -11.79% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.34% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.4.