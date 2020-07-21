Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE)

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is -76.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $14.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The NINE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.57% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -260.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is -7.34% and -14.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -10.00% at the moment leaves the stock -53.44% off its SMA200. NINE registered -86.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2574 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9737.

The stock witnessed a -25.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 119.49%, and is 17.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.00% over the week and 12.65% over the month.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has around 1469 employees, a market worth around $63.45M and $749.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 373.68% and -87.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1 with sales reaching $60.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -242.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -60.60% year-over-year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Top Institutional Holders

92 institutions hold shares in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE), with 6.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.57% while institutional investors hold 98.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.43M, and float is at 16.10M with Short Float at 4.67%. Institutions hold 77.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SCF Partners, Inc. with over 9.09 million shares valued at $7.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 28.61% of the NINE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 2.37 million shares valued at $1.91 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 2.04 million shares representing 6.41% and valued at over $1.65 million, while Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $1.46 million.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 14 times.

