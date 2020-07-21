Here is a breakdown of the Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) stock performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is -39.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.80 and a high of $65.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PNFP stock was last observed hovering at around $39.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.69% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.49% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.67, the stock is -4.06% and -4.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -23.69% off its SMA200. PNFP registered -34.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.19.

The stock witnessed a -10.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.70%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has around 2487 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.83 and Fwd P/E is 9.38. Profit margin for the company is 31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.10% and -40.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $275.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Top Institutional Holders

432 institutions hold shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP), with 2.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.62% while institutional investors hold 85.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.80M, and float is at 73.08M with Short Float at 3.41%. Institutions hold 82.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.77 million shares valued at $254.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.93% of the PNFP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.52 million shares valued at $244.75 million to account for 8.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 4.82 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $180.79 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.06% of the shares totaling 2.32 million with a market value of $87.03 million.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by QUEENER HUGH M, the company’s CAO. SEC filings show that QUEENER HUGH M sold 5,914 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $43.06 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Farnsworth Thomas C III (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $25.00 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the PNFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, Brock Charles E (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -35.15% down over the past 12 months. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -32.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.04% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.34.