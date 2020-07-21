HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 134.90% Upside

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is 13.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $4.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The HYRE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $2.98, the stock is 2.56% and 15.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 21.14% off its SMA200. HYRE registered -10.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7982 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4799.

The stock witnessed a 5.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 109.86%, and is 6.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.29% over the week and 8.92% over the month.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $45.98M and $18.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -82.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 238.64% and -26.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-186.60%).

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Analyst Forecasts

HyreCar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $5.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 54.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.00% in year-over-year returns.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in HyreCar Inc. (HYRE), with 5.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.73% while institutional investors hold 49.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.43M, and float is at 13.20M with Short Float at 5.10%. Institutions hold 33.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lynrock Lake LP with over 1.52 million shares valued at $2.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.68% of the HYRE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC with 1.4 million shares valued at $1.9 million to account for 7.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Friess Associates Inc which holds 0.77 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $1.05 million, while Portolan Capital Management, LLC holds 3.32% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $0.79 million.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Furnari Joseph, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Furnari Joseph bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $1.97 per share for a total of $7880.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

HyreCar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Furnari Michael (Chief Bus. Devel. Ofcr.) bought a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $2.54 per share for $4064.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the HYRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Furnari Joseph (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.20 for $11000.0. The insider now directly holds 559,207 shares of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE).