Is Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) a good stock to buy now?

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) is -49.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.09 and a high of $28.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The BNFT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.54% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.04, the stock is 1.11% and -2.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -30.67% off its SMA200. BNFT registered -58.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.77.

The stock witnessed a -1.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.24%, and is 7.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) has around 1560 employees, a market worth around $340.03M and $293.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.28% and -60.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Benefitfocus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $56.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.10% in year-over-year returns.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT), with 3.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.20% while institutional investors hold 91.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.64M, and float is at 28.52M with Short Float at 10.66%. Institutions hold 81.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.93 million shares valued at $35.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.25% of the BNFT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 2.99 million shares valued at $26.62 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Brothers Harriman & Co which holds 2.92 million shares representing 9.10% and valued at over $26.04 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.92% of the shares totaling 2.54 million with a market value of $22.66 million.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fini Annmarie, the company’s Exec. VP Customer Success Org. SEC filings show that Fini Annmarie sold 3,245 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $8.15 per share for a total of $26447.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48707.0 shares.

Benefitfocus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Restivo James P (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 6,894 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $8.15 per share for $56186.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75612.0 shares of the BNFT stock.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is -13.25% lower over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -3.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.18% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.7.