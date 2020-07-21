KRA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Kraton Corporation (KRA) Now

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is -29.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The KRA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71%.

Currently trading at $17.95, the stock is 6.49% and 12.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -3.80% at the moment leaves the stock 2.62% off its SMA200. KRA registered -40.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.46.

The stock witnessed a 14.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.08%, and is 6.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

Kraton Corporation (KRA) has around 1944 employees, a market worth around $577.27M and $1.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.34 and Fwd P/E is 10.85. Distance from 52-week low is 303.37% and -48.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Kraton Corporation (KRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kraton Corporation (KRA) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kraton Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $354.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.20% in year-over-year returns.

Kraton Corporation (KRA) Top Institutional Holders

239 institutions hold shares in Kraton Corporation (KRA), with 912.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.87% while institutional investors hold 104.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.59M, and float is at 31.26M with Short Float at 3.62%. Institutions hold 101.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.89 million shares valued at $39.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.35% of the KRA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.57 million shares valued at $28.94 million to account for 11.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.61 million shares representing 8.19% and valued at over $21.13 million, while Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $10.45 million.

Kraton Corporation (KRA) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Kraton Corporation (KRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Russell Chris H., the company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Russell Chris H. sold 4,241 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $24.46 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7413.0 shares.

Kraton Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that Conley Melinda Scissors (SVP & Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 9,712 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $24.58 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23641.0 shares of the KRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Conley Melinda Scissors (SVP & Chief HR Officer) disposed off 4,493 shares at an average price of $25.71 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 33,353 shares of Kraton Corporation (KRA).

Kraton Corporation (KRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading -4.69% down over the past 12 months. Landec Corporation (LNDC) is -12.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.57% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.7.