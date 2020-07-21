Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) stock Surged by 0.75% yesterday

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) is -46.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.76 and a high of $16.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGTA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.36% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 46.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.06, the stock is -4.26% and -11.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -23.54% off its SMA200. MGTA registered -37.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.00.

The stock witnessed a -13.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.62%, and is 6.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 7.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.93% and -50.22% from its 52-week high.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.80% this year.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA), with 6.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.23% while institutional investors hold 89.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.36M, and float is at 21.32M with Short Float at 6.83%. Institutions hold 75.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP IV, LLC with over 8.01 million shares valued at $50.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.28% of the MGTA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with 4.06 million shares valued at $25.5 million to account for 10.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Casdin Capital, LLC which holds 2.97 million shares representing 7.52% and valued at over $18.66 million, while Eventide Asset Management LLC holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 1.79 million with a market value of $11.24 million.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Booth Bruce, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Booth Bruce bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.25 million shares.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that GARDNER JASON sold a total of 11,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $15.25 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the MGTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02, GARDNER JASON disposed off 2,800 shares at an average price of $15.10 for $42280.0. The insider now directly holds 262,412 shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA).