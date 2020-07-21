Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -51.70% Change This Year

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is -51.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.12 and a high of $28.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The MOV stock was last observed hovering at around $10.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.50, the stock is -2.28% and -5.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -35.53% off its SMA200. MOV registered -59.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.03.

The stock witnessed a -10.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.82%, and is -3.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) has around 1145 employees, a market worth around $179.97M and $624.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.82. Profit margin for the company is -17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.31% and -63.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Movado Group Inc. (MOV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Movado Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $113M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.20% year-over-year.

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in Movado Group Inc. (MOV), with 920.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.98% while institutional investors hold 115.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.14M, and float is at 16.11M with Short Float at 11.27%. Institutions hold 111.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.58 million shares valued at $30.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.62% of the MOV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.63 million shares valued at $19.3 million to account for 9.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.38 million shares representing 8.34% and valued at over $16.29 million, while Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 6.19% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $12.08 million.

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Movado Group Inc. (MOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reznik Maurice S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Reznik Maurice S bought 3,002 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $21.25 per share for a total of $63790.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35732.0 shares.

Movado Group Inc. (MOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) that is trading -63.24% down over the past 12 months. Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is -56.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.75% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.05.