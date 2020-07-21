Positives for Belden Inc. (BDC) as stock loss in recent trading

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) is -39.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.54 and a high of $57.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BDC stock was last observed hovering at around $33.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.12% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -10.2% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.06, the stock is 2.92% and 0.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -23.89% off its SMA200. BDC registered -38.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.84.

The stock witnessed a -1.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.62%, and is 3.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Belden Inc. (BDC) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $2.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.24 and Fwd P/E is 8.63. Profit margin for the company is -21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.44% and -42.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Belden Inc. (BDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Belden Inc. (BDC) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Belden Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $409.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.10% in year-over-year returns.

Belden Inc. (BDC) Top Institutional Holders

290 institutions hold shares in Belden Inc. (BDC), with 849.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 109.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.39M, and float is at 43.59M with Short Float at 8.26%. Institutions hold 107.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 5.0 million shares valued at $180.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.23% of the BDC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.49 million shares valued at $161.87 million to account for 10.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.32 million shares representing 9.70% and valued at over $155.84 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 9.42% of the shares totaling 4.2 million with a market value of $151.36 million.

Belden Inc. (BDC) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Belden Inc. (BDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kulmaczewski Leo, the company’s SVP, Ops & Lean Enterprise. SEC filings show that Kulmaczewski Leo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $39.88 per share for a total of $39878.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12068.0 shares.

Belden Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Kulmaczewski Leo (SVP, Ops & Lean Enterprise) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $45.46 per share for $36368.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10692.0 shares of the BDC stock.

Belden Inc. (BDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading -37.15% down over the past 12 months. RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) is -35.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.0% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.19.