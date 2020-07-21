Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) is -46.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $2.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFIE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.78, the stock is -3.69% and -8.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 7.16% at the moment leaves the stock -34.98% off its SMA200. PFIE registered -48.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8675 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0014.

The stock witnessed a -13.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.01%, and is 7.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.48% over the week and 10.71% over the month.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $37.28M and $35.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.18. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.84% and -61.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Profire Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.80% in year-over-year returns.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) Top Institutional Holders

64 institutions hold shares in Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE), with 15.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.54% while institutional investors hold 66.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.49M, and float is at 31.51M with Short Float at 0.44%. Institutions hold 44.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 2.08 million shares valued at $1.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.36% of the PFIE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.99 million shares valued at $1.57 million to account for 4.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.9 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $1.5 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 3.34% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $1.26 million.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Corporation (GHM) that is -36.53% lower over the past 12 months. Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) is -32.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.36% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.