Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) down -4.84% since start of the year

Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) is -4.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.61 and a high of $99.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTEK stock was last observed hovering at around $81.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $89.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.37% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.49% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.99, the stock is 5.06% and 6.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -0.43% off its SMA200. TTEK registered -3.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.37.

The stock witnessed a 8.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.04%, and is 6.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $4.39B and $2.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.50 and Fwd P/E is 24.97. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.89% and -17.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Analyst Forecasts

Tetra Tech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $555.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.40% year-over-year.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Top Institutional Holders

465 institutions hold shares in Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK), with 703.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.30% while institutional investors hold 89.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.70M, and float is at 53.31M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 88.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.47 million shares valued at $456.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.97% of the TTEK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.63 million shares valued at $397.65 million to account for 10.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norges Bank Investment Management which holds 1.86 million shares representing 3.45% and valued at over $160.61 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 1.74 million with a market value of $122.83 million.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BATRACK DAN L, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that BATRACK DAN L sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $28.76 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Tetra Tech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that BROWNLIE WILLIAM R (SVP, Chief Engineer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $79.57 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85338.0 shares of the TTEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07, Volpi Kirsten M (Director) disposed off 1,351 shares at an average price of $70.56 for $95331.0. The insider now directly holds 16,857 shares of Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK).

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) that is trading -10.66% down over the past 12 months. AECOM (ACM) is 0.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.68% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.