These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for South State Corporation (SSB)

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is -46.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.42 and a high of $88.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSB stock was last observed hovering at around $46.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92%.

Currently trading at $45.99, the stock is -1.95% and -7.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -32.10% off its SMA200. SSB registered -39.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.52.

The stock witnessed a -11.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.19%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

South State Corporation (SSB) has around 2547 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $595.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.51 and Fwd P/E is 9.57. Profit margin for the company is 27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.78% and -47.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

South State Corporation (SSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for South State Corporation (SSB) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

South State Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $211.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 66.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.90% in year-over-year returns.

South State Corporation (SSB) Top Institutional Holders

268 institutions hold shares in South State Corporation (SSB), with 683.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.04% while institutional investors hold 82.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.57M, and float is at 32.83M with Short Float at 3.80%. Institutions hold 81.01% of the Float.

South State Corporation (SSB) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at South State Corporation (SSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SALYERS DAVID G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SALYERS DAVID G bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $51.59 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9978.0 shares.

South State Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that ROQUEMORE JAMES W (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $58.33 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41916.0 shares of the SSB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, DEMERE ROBERT H JR (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $59.27 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 52,081 shares of South State Corporation (SSB).

South State Corporation (SSB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Busey Corporation (BUSE) that is trading -33.87% down over the past 12 months. Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is -54.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -66.4% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.