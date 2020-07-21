Things appear to be looking up for U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR)

U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) is -37.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.75 and a high of $56.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The USCR stock was last observed hovering at around $26.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.81% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -73.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.99, the stock is 5.09% and 14.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -18.06% off its SMA200. USCR registered -45.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.30.

The stock witnessed a -2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.25%, and is 8.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) has around 712 employees, a market worth around $438.45M and $1.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.53 and Fwd P/E is 22.66. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 285.04% and -53.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Concrete Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $318.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.80% in year-over-year returns.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR), with 820.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.98% while institutional investors hold 102.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.50M, and float is at 15.83M with Short Float at 10.30%. Institutions hold 97.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.46 million shares valued at $44.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.75% of the USCR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.08 million shares valued at $19.5 million to account for 6.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.9 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $16.35 million, while Hodges Capital Management, Inc. holds 3.44% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $10.39 million.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sutherland Colin McGill, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sutherland Colin McGill sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $26.43 per share for a total of $6608.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12794.0 shares.

U.S. Concrete Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that Sutherland Colin McGill (Director) sold a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $27.39 per share for $6848.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13044.0 shares of the USCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Sutherland Colin McGill (Director) disposed off 250 shares at an average price of $18.26 for $4565.0. The insider now directly holds 13,294 shares of U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR).

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) that is trading -8.01% down over the past 12 months. Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) is -12.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.61% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.35.