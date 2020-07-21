This Indicator Is Supporting Personalis Inc. (PSNL)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) is 64.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.27 and a high of $23.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSNL stock was last observed hovering at around $17.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -28.29% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.96, the stock is 24.84% and 37.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 5.34% at the moment leaves the stock 70.15% off its SMA200. PSNL registered -19.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.64.

The stock witnessed a 48.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.94%, and is 19.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $563.58M and $70.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 320.61% and -22.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Personalis Inc. (PSNL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Personalis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $15.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in Personalis Inc. (PSNL), with 888.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.80% while institutional investors hold 86.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.35M, and float is at 30.94M with Short Float at 3.20%. Institutions hold 84.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Abingworth, LLP with over 5.45 million shares valued at $43.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.18% of the PSNL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 1.57 million shares valued at $12.68 million to account for 4.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.51 million shares representing 4.77% and valued at over $12.21 million, while Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $11.52 million.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Personalis Inc. (PSNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chen Richard, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Chen Richard sold 1,085 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $12.37 per share for a total of $13421.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Personalis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Lightspeed Venture Partners Se (Affiliate of 10% Owner) bought a total of 380,654 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $13.98 per share for $5.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the PSNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Lightspeed Venture Partners Se (Affiliate of 10% Owner) acquired 77,797 shares at an average price of $12.98 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 77,797 shares of Personalis Inc. (PSNL).