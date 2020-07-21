Top attractive stock of the week – Ooma Inc. (OOMA)

Ooma Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) is 20.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.45 and a high of $19.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The OOMA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.73% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.62% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.90, the stock is -0.73% and 13.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 25.04% off its SMA200. OOMA registered 33.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.95.

The stock witnessed a 16.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.42%, and is -0.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Ooma Inc. (OOMA) has around 848 employees, a market worth around $336.60M and $157.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 57.82. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.42% and -17.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.90%).

Ooma Inc. (OOMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ooma Inc. (OOMA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ooma Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $40.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year.

Ooma Inc. (OOMA) Top Institutional Holders

118 institutions hold shares in Ooma Inc. (OOMA), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.24% while institutional investors hold 80.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.90M, and float is at 20.45M with Short Float at 7.48%. Institutions hold 73.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Woodson Capital Management, LP with over 1.81 million shares valued at $21.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.18% of the OOMA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.71 million shares valued at $20.36 million to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 1.68 million shares representing 7.59% and valued at over $20.02 million, while AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds 5.68% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $14.98 million.

Ooma Inc. (OOMA) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Ooma Inc. (OOMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gustke James A., the company’s Vice President of Marketing. SEC filings show that Gustke James A. sold 2,739 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $46563.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Ooma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that Gustke James A. (Vice President of Marketing) sold a total of 18,161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $17.77 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the OOMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 02, Yeh Jenny C (VP, General Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $18.70 for $1870.0. The insider now directly holds 42,548 shares of Ooma Inc. (OOMA).

Ooma Inc. (OOMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) that is 10.60% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.03% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.12.