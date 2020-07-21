Which institution holds the most shares in Model N Inc. (MODN)

Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) is 5.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $39.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The MODN stock was last observed hovering at around $35.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.7% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -8.59% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.92, the stock is 2.58% and 11.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 5.01% at the moment leaves the stock 22.77% off its SMA200. MODN registered 84.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.88.

The stock witnessed a 13.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.24%, and is -1.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Model N Inc. (MODN) has around 733 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $149.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 107.33. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.13% and -6.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.50%).

Model N Inc. (MODN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Model N Inc. (MODN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Model N Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $39.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -438.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.10% year-over-year.

Model N Inc. (MODN) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in Model N Inc. (MODN), with 6.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.98% while institutional investors hold 100.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.79M, and float is at 28.14M with Short Float at 8.82%. Institutions hold 82.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.69 million shares valued at $59.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.84% of the MODN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.4 million shares valued at $53.27 million to account for 7.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 2.03 million shares representing 5.92% and valued at over $45.07 million, while Fred Alger Management, LLC holds 5.84% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $44.44 million.

Model N Inc. (MODN) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Model N Inc. (MODN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fisher Melissa B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fisher Melissa B sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $35.01 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37609.0 shares.

Model N Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Lyon Christopher (SVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 2,302 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $29.95 per share for $68945.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the MODN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Lyon Christopher (SVP & Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 4,281 shares at an average price of $32.55 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 102,870 shares of Model N Inc. (MODN).

Model N Inc. (MODN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) that is trading -68.01% down over the past 12 months. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is 54.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.78% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.49.