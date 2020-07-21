Which Institutions Own Shares In Centogene N.V. (CNTG)?

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) is 14.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $28.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNTG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 45.0% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.55, the stock is -37.45% and -37.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock -25.26% off its SMA200. CNTG registered a gain of -15.45% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.41.

The stock witnessed a -42.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.81%, and is -11.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.74% over the week and 9.09% over the month.

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) has around 442 employees, a market worth around $250.87M and $57.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.08% and -59.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centogene N.V. (CNTG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centogene N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $12.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year.

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Centogene N.V. (CNTG), with 5.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.45% while institutional investors hold 33.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.86M, and float is at 11.20M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 23.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 0.58 million shares valued at $11.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.94% of the CNTG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 0.55 million shares valued at $11.01 million to account for 2.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 0.27 million shares representing 1.38% and valued at over $5.48 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $2.33 million.