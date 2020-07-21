Who is the Top Investor In Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)?

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) is -49.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.97 and a high of $19.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCSF stock was last observed hovering at around $10.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.39% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.51% lower than the price target low of $9.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.86, the stock is -9.30% and -9.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -34.81% off its SMA200. BCSF registered -44.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.44.

The stock witnessed a -17.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.48%, and is -4.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 7.16. Profit margin for the company is -21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.40% and -50.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $50.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 267.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF), with 183.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 51.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.66M, and float is at 39.54M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 51.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bain Capital Credit, LP with over 8.7 million shares valued at $80.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.84% of the BCSF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Employees Retirement System of Texas with 4.11 million shares valued at $38.13 million to account for 7.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimension Capital Management Partners which holds 3.75 million shares representing 7.26% and valued at over $34.77 million, while UBS Group AG holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $13.76 million.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hawkins Jeffrey B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hawkins Jeffrey B. bought 16,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $14.91 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65438.0 shares.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Ewald Michael A (President and CEO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $16.69 per share for $50070.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37655.0 shares of the BCSF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Ewald Michael A (President and CEO) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $16.69 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 53,769 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF).