Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS)?

MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is -1.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.42 and a high of $82.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The MMS stock was last observed hovering at around $72.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.69% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -9.22% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.18, the stock is 3.73% and 4.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 4.30% off its SMA200. MMS registered 0.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.89.

The stock witnessed a 7.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.35%, and is 4.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) has around 29600 employees, a market worth around $4.40B and $3.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.67 and Fwd P/E is 19.74. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.65% and -10.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MAXIMUS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $801.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year.

MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) Top Institutional Holders

460 institutions hold shares in MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS), with 1M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.63% while institutional investors hold 100.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.93M, and float is at 60.27M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 99.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.39 million shares valued at $429.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.05% of the MMS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.21 million shares valued at $419.58 million to account for 11.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 4.36 million shares representing 7.11% and valued at over $253.63 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 2.1 million with a market value of $122.21 million.

MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTONI RICHARD A, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that MONTONI RICHARD A sold 10,466 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $68.98 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

MAXIMUS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that MONTONI RICHARD A (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 10,466 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $72.82 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the MMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, MONTONI RICHARD A (Vice Chairman) disposed off 10,466 shares at an average price of $72.84 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 256,819 shares of MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS).

MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) that is trading 6.25% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.13% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.49.