Why Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) is -18.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.45 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The RNA stock was last observed hovering at around $25.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.54% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.08% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 31.32% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.35, the stock is -15.86% and -16.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -9.81% at the moment leaves the stock -16.40% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.93.

The stock witnessed a -13.45% loss in the last 1 month and is -16.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.10% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $859.05M and $3.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.43% and -33.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $370k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.50% this year.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.79M, and float is at 30.05M with Short Float at 2.18%.