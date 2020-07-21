Why has Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) dropped -1.15% in last trading?

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR) is 0.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.79 and a high of $38.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The TR stock was last observed hovering at around $33.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $14.56 for the next 12 months. It is also -129.67% off the consensus price target high of $14.56 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -129.67% lower than the price target low of $14.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.44, the stock is -1.34% and -3.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -2.36% off its SMA200. TR registered -8.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.79.

The stock witnessed a -5.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.24%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $528.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.08. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.60% and -14.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) Top Institutional Holders

260 institutions hold shares in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR), with 23.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.60% while institutional investors hold 64.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.88M, and float is at 37.11M with Short Float at 14.94%. Institutions hold 42.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.1 million shares valued at $75.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.27% of the TR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.97 million shares valued at $70.99 million to account for 4.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.35 million shares representing 3.39% and valued at over $48.43 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 2.22% of the shares totaling 0.88 million with a market value of $31.75 million.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) that is trading 8.30% up over the past 12 months. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) is -51.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.62% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 24.62.