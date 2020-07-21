Why ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) is the topic of conversation today

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) is -7.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.76 and a high of $40.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFBS stock was last observed hovering at around $34.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.32% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -6.15% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.03, the stock is 2.86% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 1.39% off its SMA200. SFBS registered 6.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.97.

The stock witnessed a -1.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.96%, and is 4.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) has around 505 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $393.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.73 and Fwd P/E is 14.29. Profit margin for the company is 37.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.98% and -14.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.10%).

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $98.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.40% year-over-year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS), with 5.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.53% while institutional investors hold 59.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.70M, and float is at 48.18M with Short Float at 6.30%. Institutions hold 52.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.93 million shares valued at $203.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.87% of the SFBS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.93 million shares valued at $144.55 million to account for 9.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Welch Group, LLC which holds 1.68 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $49.28 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.79% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $44.08 million.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kattos Andrew N, the company’s EVP, Regional CEO. SEC filings show that Kattos Andrew N sold 6,246 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $38.71 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99834.0 shares.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that Kattos Andrew N (EVP, Regional CEO) sold a total of 13,754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $36.61 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the SFBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, LAMAR W BIBB JR (Regional CEO, EVP) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $36.00 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 78,808 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS).

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -35.15% down over the past 12 months. BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) is -26.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.58% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.78.