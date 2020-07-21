Why Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Are Going Crazy

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) is -29.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.75 and a high of $77.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRA stock was last observed hovering at around $50.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.5% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -9.33% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.20, the stock is -1.23% and -3.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -13.30% off its SMA200. GRA registered -35.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.99.

The stock witnessed a -0.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.64%, and is 2.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $1.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.89 and Fwd P/E is 12.10. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.93% and -36.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W. R. Grace & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $398.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.40% in year-over-year returns.

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Top Institutional Holders

349 institutions hold shares in W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA), with 658.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 92.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.50M, and float is at 61.53M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 91.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 40 North Management LLC with over 9.87 million shares valued at $351.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.91% of the GRA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.07 million shares valued at $216.26 million to account for 9.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. which holds 3.94 million shares representing 5.95% and valued at over $140.15 million, while Soroban Capital Partners LP holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 2.73 million with a market value of $97.24 million.

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brown Elizabeth C, the company’s Sr. VP and CHRO. SEC filings show that Brown Elizabeth C bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $51.21 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20378.0 shares.

W. R. Grace & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that La Force Andrew Hudson III (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $46.37 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the GRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, 40 North Latitude Fund LP (10% Owner) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $65.00 for $25999.0. The insider now directly holds 9,865,008 shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA).

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading 16.88% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.55% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.