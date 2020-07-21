Will BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is -1.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.56 and a high of $24.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRBR stock was last observed hovering at around $20.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46%.

Currently trading at $20.98, the stock is 7.94% and 7.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock 7.76% off its SMA200. BRBR registered a loss of -7.00% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.43.

The stock witnessed a 10.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.40%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $829.55M and $953.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.48 and Fwd P/E is 26.16. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.72% and -12.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BellRing Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $252.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.10% year-over-year.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Top Institutional Holders

135 institutions hold shares in BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR), with 165.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 107.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.40M, and float is at 39.26M with Short Float at 5.24%. Institutions hold 106.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Route One Investment Company, L.P. with over 5.06 million shares valued at $86.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.84% of the BRBR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.54 million shares valued at $60.33 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.66 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $45.35 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 6.28% of the shares totaling 2.47 million with a market value of $42.18 million.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.