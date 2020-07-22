A peek at Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT): Who has invested in It?

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: CHT) is 1.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.61 and a high of $39.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHT stock was last observed hovering at around $37.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $32.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.68% off the consensus price target high of $38.36 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -28.79% lower than the price target low of $28.69 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.95, the stock is -2.82% and -1.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 0.60% off its SMA200. CHT registered 3.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.65.

The stock witnessed a -0.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.54%, and is -0.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.72% over the week and 0.80% over the month.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) has around 32611 employees, a market worth around $28.90B and $6.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.23 and Fwd P/E is 26.25. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.94% and -6.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) is a “Underweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT), with institutional investors hold 2.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 775.75M, and float is at 456.63M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 2.89% of the Float.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KT Corporation (KT) that is trading -15.11% down over the past 12 months. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) is -44.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.8% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.