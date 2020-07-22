Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is -29.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.70 and a high of $24.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTRN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.79% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.79% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.86, the stock is -3.45% and 5.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 4.07% at the moment leaves the stock -2.72% off its SMA200. CTRN registered 4.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.29.

The stock witnessed a -1.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.17%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $175.45M and $693.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.64% and -31.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citi Trends Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $200.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Top Institutional Holders

136 institutions hold shares in Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN), with 908.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.69% while institutional investors hold 100.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.44M, and float is at 9.64M with Short Float at 4.22%. Institutions hold 91.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 1.15 million shares valued at $10.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.85% of the CTRN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.0 million shares valued at $8.88 million to account for 9.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.91 million shares representing 8.55% and valued at over $8.07 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.94% of the shares totaling 0.63 million with a market value of $5.62 million.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JENKINS MARGARET L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JENKINS MARGARET L sold 3,733 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $10.86 per share for a total of $40540.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4390.0 shares.

Citi Trends Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that DUSKIN JONATHAN (Director) sold a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $20.65 per share for $43365.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the CTRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Sachse Peter R (Director) acquired 9,000 shares at an average price of $16.84 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 13,390 shares of Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN).

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading -20.47% down over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -50.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.21% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.