Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Volatility At 5.28%, Should You Add A Position?

Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) is -43.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.84 and a high of $29.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENVA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.72% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 21.61% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.11, the stock is -1.57% and 0.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 4.60% at the moment leaves the stock -23.46% off its SMA200. ENVA registered -36.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.52.

The stock witnessed a -6.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.92%, and is -2.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) has around 1325 employees, a market worth around $415.90M and $1.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.65 and Fwd P/E is 3.47. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.97% and -51.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enova International Inc. (ENVA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enova International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $279.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.60% in year-over-year returns.

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in Enova International Inc. (ENVA), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.80% while institutional investors hold 104.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.34M, and float is at 28.97M with Short Float at 3.65%. Institutions hold 100.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.27 million shares valued at $76.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.55% of the ENVA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.06 million shares valued at $44.32 million to account for 10.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.4 million shares representing 8.00% and valued at over $34.84 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $27.55 million.

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Enova International Inc. (ENVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOODYEAR WILLIAM M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOODYEAR WILLIAM M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $9.36 per share for a total of $46800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49788.0 shares.

Enova International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Gray James A (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $9.43 per share for $94268.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ENVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Gray James A (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $16.97 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Enova International Inc. (ENVA).

Enova International Inc. (ENVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) that is trading 93.78% up over the past 12 months. Air Lease Corporation (AL) is -31.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.58% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.